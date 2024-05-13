When is the New Jersey 2024 primary election? Voter registration, mail-in ballots, early voting, deadlines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While New Jersey's 2024 primary election is still weeks away, the deadline to register to vote in the Garden State is Tuesday.

You also don't won't want to wait until the last minute to secure that mail-in ballot or cast your vote. Here's a list of 2024 New Jersey primary election deadlines you'll want to be aware of ahead of Election Day, June 4.

What is the date of the 2024 New Jersey primary?

The New Jersey 2024 primary election is set for June 4. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can check to see where to cast your vote in person on primary day by typing in your home address to find the closest polling location to your residence.

Am I registered to vote in the 2024 New Jersey primary election?

If you don't know if you're currently registered to vote in the New Jersey primary, you can check your voter registration record online.

Keep in mind the online search will not work if the name entered does not exactly match the name on the county record.

Can I still register to vote in New Jersey?

The deadline to register to vote in the 2024 New Jersey primary is Tuesday, May 14.

You can register online to vote. All you need is your date of birth and one of the two identification forms — a current driver's license or non-driver ID issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

You can also use your social security number, but you must have the ability to write your signature on-screen or upload your signature to complete the registration process. If you can't provide a digital signature, you can't register online.

You also have the option to register to vote by filling out a paper registration form. You can select the county you reside in, and your preferred language, fill out the form and send it to your County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections for your specified county.

You are not eligible to vote if you're serving an incarceration sentence due to a conviction of an indictable offense under New Jersey laws or any other U.S. state law.

Can I still apply for a mail-in ballot?

Voters have until May 28 to request a mail-in ballot if they choose to vote by mail. You can select the county you reside in, and your preferred language, fill out the form and return the application to the County Clerk for your specified county.

Once you fill out your mail-in ballot, you have three options for returning it. You can mail it back, drop it off in one of your county's secure ballot drop box locations or return it to your County Board of Elections Office.

Can I vote early?

Early voting is an option to cast your vote before primary day. From May 29 to June 2, residents can cast their votes in person, using a voting machine ahead of Election Day.

Early voting locations will be designated in every New Jersey county and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.