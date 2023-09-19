New IIHS safety tests give minivans low grades for protecting backseat passengers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drivers, especially those who are parents, hope the back seats of vehicles are safe for their kids.

But new research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows that minivans fall short in keeping the back seat safe for passengers.

The study used a new round of crash tests to see what could be going wrong.

Four types of minivans were smashed into a barrier at 40 miles per hour.

"The Chrysler Pacifica, Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna are rated marginal, while the Honda Odyssey is rated poor," IIHS said on its website.

The vehicles did a good job protecting the driver, but all received a low grade when it came to backseat safety.

A 2023 Honda Odyssey minivan in the crash test. A new safety test on four 2023 minivans gave none of them good grades for backseat passenger safety. IIHS/CBS News Philadelphia

"The results are disappointing because customers buy minivans to transport their families," Jessica Jermakian, the IIHS' vice president of vehicle research, said.

IIHS found seat belts in the back either put too much pressure on the chest or slide up during a crash, increasing the risk of abdominal injuries.

According to IIHS, the risk of fatal injury is 46% higher for people in the back of the vehicle.

SUVs and mid-size cars also failed to achieve a good grade in earlier research.

It's important to stress these vehicles are not less safe than before - the test is new and exposing the issue for the first time.

"We expect the automakers to put in better belt technology," Jermakian said.

Jermakian wants back belts to have the same pretensioners and load limiters you find in the front seat.

"A pretensioner tightens the belt on the occupant, coupling them to the vehicle and helping them ride down the crash. And the load limiter reduces the forces on the chest," Jermakian said.

The IIHS said adding that technology to the back seat can help make vehicles even safer.

