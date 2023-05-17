New Hope's PrideFest crosses state borders

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Pride is often celebrated in June, but it's a tradition one community in Bucks County enjoys kicking off in May. The event also brings together two towns in two states in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're still here, we're still queer and we're proud as ever," said esident Melissa Patterson.

Main Street is ready to go, from the sprawling Pride flag outside of Starbucks to the "love is love" toys sitting in the window of a pet shop.

It's the same across the river on Bridge Street in Lambertville, New Jersey.

Under the Moon Café, they're busy preparing to host the weekend's luau-themed kick-off event.

"We're the only parade that crosses state lines." Owner Santiago Orosco said. "We're like twin sisters. We always do a lot together."

This year marks the 20th PrideFest.

"We're going to create a safe space for people in the area that are not able to have one with the climate these days," Orosco said.

The Pride parade starts across the bridge in Lambertville before coming back to New Hope, where organizers expect thousands will line Main Street.

"This is our biggest parade ever this year that we're planning. We have close to 1,800 participants." Patterson says.

This year's parade will also feature its first "grand marshal."

Since last weekend, both towns have hosted other pride events leading up to Saturday's parade and fair.

"If you're gay, trans, lesbian -- whatever it is -- blue, purple, yellow, this is a great space to be," Orosco said

Above all, organizers and business owners agree that PrideFest is more than just an event. It's a time to let the world know love is love for these towns connected by a bridge.

"It's all about love. Bottomline. That's what it's all about," Orosco added.