New Hope, Pennsylvania and Lambertville, New Jersey host first-ever restaurant week

Riverfront towns New Hope and Lambertville kick off first restaurant week

Calling all foodies! Restaurant Week in Lambertville, New Jersey, and New Hope, Pennsylvania, kicks off on Monday, Jan. 13.

In reality, diners can take advantage of special meals and discounts for two weeks at restaurants in both riverfront communities.

Unfortunately, the New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge is also shut down to all motor and pedestrian traffic for the next two weeks for repairs. But business owners hope the closure doesn't deter people from coming out to eat.

"Lambertville and New Hope are known as sister cities separated by the Delaware River and the river closing has impacted business greatly," said Vice President of New Hope Chamber of Commerce Mary Brashier. "Typically, we see some impact to the businesses."

Still, restaurant owners and staff say they're working hard to create a charming experience for diners.

"A lot of us live in Lambertville and got used to being able to walk over the bridge to come into New Hope," said Caelin Murphy, the event coordinator at Nektar Wine Bar in New Hope. "Enjoying that beautiful walk, seeing the views of the Delaware." Murphy said. Nektar is highlighting their favorite tapas dishes during restaurant week.

Across the river in Lambertville, the team at Under the Moon is looking forward to this unique restaurant week.

"Under the Moon is a Spanish-Italian restaurant with wonderful craft cocktails at our bar," owner Eric Richardson said. "We've been in town eight years and Lambertville is a wonderful community, and we appreciate the support of everyone."

Restaurants in Pennsylvania participating in restaurant week

OldeStone Steakhouse

River House at Odette's

GreenHouse New Hope

Havana

Karla's

Nektar Wine Bar

Ferry + Main Restaurant at the Logan Inn

Anzu Social

Italian Cucina

Martine's Riverhouse

The Salt House

V Spot

Triumph Brewing Company

Restaurants in New Jersey participating in restaurant week

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn

Chive Cafe

Pru Thai

Under The Moon

Black Bass Hotel

Woolverton Inn

El Tule

De Floret

The Starving Artists Cafe

Local Greek

Revolution Woodfire Dining