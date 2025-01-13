New Hope, Pennsylvania and Lambertville, New Jersey host first-ever restaurant week
Calling all foodies! Restaurant Week in Lambertville, New Jersey, and New Hope, Pennsylvania, kicks off on Monday, Jan. 13.
In reality, diners can take advantage of special meals and discounts for two weeks at restaurants in both riverfront communities.
Unfortunately, the New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge is also shut down to all motor and pedestrian traffic for the next two weeks for repairs. But business owners hope the closure doesn't deter people from coming out to eat.
"Lambertville and New Hope are known as sister cities separated by the Delaware River and the river closing has impacted business greatly," said Vice President of New Hope Chamber of Commerce Mary Brashier. "Typically, we see some impact to the businesses."
Still, restaurant owners and staff say they're working hard to create a charming experience for diners.
"A lot of us live in Lambertville and got used to being able to walk over the bridge to come into New Hope," said Caelin Murphy, the event coordinator at Nektar Wine Bar in New Hope. "Enjoying that beautiful walk, seeing the views of the Delaware." Murphy said. Nektar is highlighting their favorite tapas dishes during restaurant week.
Across the river in Lambertville, the team at Under the Moon is looking forward to this unique restaurant week.
"Under the Moon is a Spanish-Italian restaurant with wonderful craft cocktails at our bar," owner Eric Richardson said. "We've been in town eight years and Lambertville is a wonderful community, and we appreciate the support of everyone."
Restaurants in Pennsylvania participating in restaurant week
- OldeStone Steakhouse
- River House at Odette's
- GreenHouse New Hope
- Havana
- Karla's
- Nektar Wine Bar
- Ferry + Main Restaurant at the Logan Inn
- Anzu Social
- Italian Cucina
- Martine's Riverhouse
- The Salt House
- V Spot
- Triumph Brewing Company
Restaurants in New Jersey participating in restaurant week
- Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn
- Chive Cafe
- Pru Thai
- Under The Moon
- Black Bass Hotel
- Woolverton Inn
- El Tule
- De Floret
- The Starving Artists Cafe
- Local Greek
- Revolution Woodfire Dining