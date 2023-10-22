Phillies fans snag new swag ahead of Game 6 of the NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown is on to Game 6 of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phils are just one win away from returning to the World Series.

The New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park is usually closed on Sundays, but it opened for fans to stock up on new gear to support the team.

"We're here today to get ready for game 6 of the NLCS. We're excited to buy some more stuff, even though I think I got my entire fall wardrobe from this store. There's always something else that we don't have," Nick Duko said.

As fans shop, they're celebrating the Phillies' monumental victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 at Chase Field.

"It was great. It was great. Especially after the two games that we lost, it was definitely more heartwarming to see," Makenzie Stewart said.

Fans have confidence in the team heading into a pivotal Game 6.

"There's no question. I mean they're going to come home and win it all. It's just a matter of which game, the first one or are they going to drag it out a little bit and win the second one. We'll see," Chris Beck said.

Fans say it would mean everything if the Phillies went back to the World Series for the second straight year.

"I think, just like, you know, validation -- they are the team. They are a good team. People always discount them as oh, just the Phillies, but no, they're awesome. They're going to be back there," Sharon Fisher said.

Fans are hoping the team will clinch Monday night as the NLCS moves back to Citizens Bank Park.