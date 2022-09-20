New enforcement initiative cracking down on cars in bus lanes coming to Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A very straightforward warning: Stay out of the bus lanes! A new enforcement initiative is coming to Center City this fall.

Philadelphia police, SEPTA police and the Philadelphia Parking Authority will be cracking down and issuing tickets to drivers who use the bus lanes.

They'll concentrate on the areas of Chestnut and Market Streets, and JFK Boulevard.

SEPTA says enforcement can significantly speed up travel time for its buses.