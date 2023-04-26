New Delaware legislation aims to fight against gun violence

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) -- Some lawmakers in Delaware are introducing legislation that "they believe" can help combat gun violence.

Residents would need to take a training course and obtain a permit before being able to buy a gun.

There was a hearing to discuss the bill Wednesday and it's getting some pushback from gun rights advocates.

Inside a crowded Senate chamber in Dover, a battle over gun safety legislation took center stage.

"A high school student should not be able to get ahold of a gun. I believe if this bill was placed earlier this could have been prevented. This bill should be called the infringement bill because it infringes on the rights of all the people in the state of Delaware. It's a violation of laws," a person said.

Wednesday marked the first hearing of Senate Bill 2 proposed legislation in Delaware that would require residents to complete a firearm training course and obtain a permit before being able to purchase a handgun.

"I don't want to live in a world where you can't knock on someone's door safely, you can't go to the mall safely, where you can't go to school safely," Mara Gordan said.

Gorman is part of "Mom's Demand Action" fighting against gun violence.

She was inside the chamber arguing this bill can help reduce the number of grieving parents and help keep guns out of the hands of young kids.

"That it's children on the streets of Wilmington getting shot while riding their bikes, that it's guns getting fired on school campuses in Delaware," Gorman said.

According to State Police, violent crime involving guns in Delaware has increased since 2019 with 89 incidents already reported in the first four months of 2023.

But gun rights advocates and the Delaware State Sportsman's Association argue this legislation would do nothing to reduce violent crime.

"The bill is unconstitutional on its face, it also infringes on the rights of those that need to be able to purchase a handgun for self-protection the most and that's to disenfranchise people in urban areas," Jeff Hague, whos is President of the Delaware State Sportsman's Association, said.

This legislation has failed in years past but has been modified.