New CDC report shows alarming levels of violence, sadness, suicide risk in teens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Teenage girls in the U.S. are reporting record-high levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doctors say this is an alarming report outlining the mental health crisis among teenage girls that are growing.

The CDC says it's a call to action for schools and parents.

Nearly three in five girls say they feel persistently sad or hopeless that's a 60% increase over the past decade and double that of boys.

"These aren't numbers," Dr. Debra Houry said. "These are our kids and these are lives that are impacted. We're seeing increasing trends go in the wrong direction."

The survey finds one in three teen girls considered attempting suicide and one in five teen girls experienced sexual violence in the past year.

"We have not paid enough attention and care to young women and girls and this is more evidence of that," George James said.

James is a Philadelphia family therapist.

"The past few years of increased stress increased push to produce at a high level as well as impact of the pandemic how much that might have exacerbated these numbers," James said.

For LGBTQ+ students, the CDC says 52% had recently experienced poor mental health and 22% attempted suicide in the past year.

"Our LGBTQ youth have had significant challenges when you look at things like attempted suicide, that's a call for help," Houry said.

The CDC is recommending that high schools teach life skills, including conflict management and safe relationships.

"Positive supportive school environments are really essential to change the direction of these trends," Kathleen Ethier said.

The CDC says parents and other family members check in regularly with teens, so they can get the help they need. The CDC also says teen girls were struggling with mental health issues even before the pandemic.

For anyone needing help, there's a new suicide crisis lifeline. The number is 988 to connect with a counselor.