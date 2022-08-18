Watch CBS News
New Castle County police releases surveillance image of car wanted in a hit-and-run investigation

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) - New Castle County detectives say they're looking for a cream-colored Honda CR-V wanted in a hit-and-run. They say the car hit a 78-year-old man last Saturday at Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive. 

He had to go to the hospital in critical condition.

If you recognize this car call New Castle County police.

