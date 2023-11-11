Multiple New Castle County bank customers robbed in parking lots Friday: police

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police are investigating several armed robberies that happened in bank parking lots throughout New Castle County Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a group of thieves pulled up to the banks in a stolen silver Honda Accord and took handbags and money from the customers.

Troopers arrived at the first bank, a Wells Fargo at 2011 Concord Pike in Wilmington, around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Police say a 49-year-old man was walking back to his car when three men approached him, including one who had a handgun. The man was forced to the ground and the three suspects demanded money.

The 49-year-old man was able to free himself and run away from the men.

Police say the men then approached the vehicle where the man was heading originally, and pointed a gun at a 36-year-old woman in the car, who drove away.

Then at 1 p.m., troopers arrived at the TD Bank about two miles down the road at 4010 Concord Pike in Wilmington. A 55-year-old woman said she was approached by two men as she was leaving the bank, one of whom had a handgun. They stole her purse before fleeing.

Police were then called to the Bank of America at 2074 Limestone Road, about 10 miles away, shortly before 2 p.m.

There, a 63-year-old woman was struck in the head, while she was leaving the bank and her purse was taken before the two men fled again.

Police say the 63-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. The other victims did not report any injuries.

Although surveillance video and photos aren't available yet, the suspects are described as four to five men wearing dark clothing and masks.

Police began searching for the stolen silver Honda Accord, and Philadelphia police later found it abandoned Friday night.

"Detectives have reason to believe the suspects have connections in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Delaware State Police is urging the public to remain vigilant while entering and exiting their local bank and report any suspicious activity to the police," a news release from DSP said.

Police tipline and victim services information is on the Delaware State Police website.