9-year-old dies after drowning in Bucks County pond: police

NEW BRITAIN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy died after he was found drowning in a Bucks County pond, the Central Bucks Regional Police Department said Monday night.

Authorities say he was fishing in a pond in New Britain along Vaux and Hickory Roads. His bike and fishing pole were found near the pond.

Police said a dive team from the Point Pleasant Fire Department located the 9-year-old after a quick canvass of the pond was unsuccessful.

Authorities took the 9-year-old to Doylestown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m.

Police said there's still a large police presence at the pond.

Anyone with information or witnesses who saw the boy at the pond are asked to contact Captain Robert Milligan at 215-345-4143 or submit a tip anonymously to CrimeWatch.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this traumatic time. We extend our thanks to the Doylestown Fire Department, Central Bucks Ambulance, the Bucks County Special Operations Drone Team and the Point Pleasant Fire Department Dive Team," the Central Bucks Regional Police Department said in a statement.