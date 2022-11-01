Watch CBS News
New apps help customers save money, cut down on food waste

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As food prices continue to rise, there are new apps that can help you save money and cut down on food waste. Too Good to Go is an app that partners with stores and restaurants.

Customers can buy a surprise bag that costs between $4 and $6 that many restaurants offer at the end of the business day.

The owner of Bullfrog Bagels calls it a win.

"There's just less waste," Jeremiah Cohen said. "We make a little extra money and the customer gets a very deeply discounted bagel."

Another app called Flashfood offers a similar service at 1,400 supermarkets.

Stores can pick out items nearing their expiration dates and sell them for half-price on the app.

Customers can then pick up their items from a refrigerator near the front of the store.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 3:09 PM

