Gerald Spoto charged with sexually assaulting 4 boys at Neshaminy Kids Club: DA

NESHAMINY, Pa. (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man was charged for sexually assaulting four boys while he worked at an after-school program at the Neshaminy Kids Club nearly two decades ago, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

Gerald William Spoto, of Bristol Township, was charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, corruption of minors, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other offenses.

The DA's office said Spoto sexually assaulted two of the boys, who were between the ages of 7 and 13 years old at the time of the assaults, between 2000 and 2004. The kids encountered Spoto through his job with the after-school program and some of their parents even hired him to babysit their children, according to the DA's office.

The two other victims of Spoto were discovered after Middletown Township detectives re-analyzed two inactive cases of sexual assault filed in 2013 and 2017, the DA's office said.

One of the victims told authorities they had 50 sexual encounters with Spoto between 2000 and 2003 when they were 9 to 11 years old.

Another victim told police they were sexually assaulted by Spoto about 100 times. The victim told authorities Spoto also provided them with alcohol, according to the DA's office.

Multiple victims reported Spoto showed them pornography, including one victim who said he showed them engaged in sexual activity with an underage male.

Spoto was arraigned on Tuesday night and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility. His bail was set at $1 million and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan 3.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Middletown Township Police Detective John Beck at 215-750-3872, ext. 2215.