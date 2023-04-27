Rowan University teams up with gaming company to launch esports venue on campus

Rowan University teams up with gaming company to launch esports venue on campus

Rowan University teams up with gaming company to launch esports venue on campus

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Rowan University and gaming company Nerd Street have opened a new state-of-the-art esports venue on the university's campus.

The facility contains dozens of high-performance computers, which will be used by casual gamers and the university's esports teams.

Rowan University and Nerd Street are also working together to develop "esports curricula" and internship opportunities for students.

"To see it come to fruition and cut a ribbon and actually open the facility today, to not just Rowan, but to the South Jersey community, is an incredible feeling," Pete Powell, of Nerd Street, said. "We're very proud of the entire Nerd Street team."

Rowan University student Kyle Orrico was one of the first gamers to try out the facility.

"It's pretty fricking cool," Orrico said. "It's a more social place than sitting in a room."

The facility is open to both students and the public. It's located at 109 High Street West in Glassboro.