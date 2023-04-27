Watch CBS News
Local News

Rowan University teams up with gaming company to launch esports venue on campus

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rowan University teams up with gaming company to launch esports venue on campus
Rowan University teams up with gaming company to launch esports venue on campus 01:48

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Rowan University and gaming company Nerd Street have opened a new state-of-the-art esports venue on the university's campus.

The facility contains dozens of high-performance computers, which will be used by casual gamers and the university's esports teams. 

Rowan University and Nerd Street are also working together to develop "esports curricula" and internship opportunities for students.

"To see it come to fruition and cut a ribbon and actually open the facility today, to not just Rowan, but to the South Jersey community, is an incredible feeling," Pete Powell, of Nerd Street, said. "We're very proud of the entire Nerd Street team."

snapshot-12.jpg

Rowan University student Kyle Orrico was one of the first gamers to try out the facility.

"It's pretty fricking cool," Orrico said. "It's a more social place than sitting in a room."

The facility is open to both students and the public. It's located at 109 High Street West in Glassboro.

Brandon Goldner
Brandon-Goldner-web-headshot-1024x576-UNBRANDED.jpg

Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS3 Eyewitness News, where he primarily covers South Jersey.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 6:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.