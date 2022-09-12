Watch CBS News
Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney to return to work after investigation into performance

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County police chief will be back on duty after he was put on administrative leave because of an investigation into his performance. Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney's attorney released a statement to Eyewitness News saying he's been cleared of any wrong-doing following an investigation by the law firm the township hired.

Whitney's attorney says he is returning to work Monday.

CBS3 reached out to the township for comment.

They told CBS3 they do not comment on personnel matters.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 9:25 PM

