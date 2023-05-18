Neighborhood evacuated after Hamilton, N.J. warehouse fire

Smoke still rising from scene of N.J. warehouse fire

Smoke still rising from scene of N.J. warehouse fire

Smoke still rising from scene of N.J. warehouse fire

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A Mercer County neighborhood was evacuated Thursday morning after a warehouse fire.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at the warehouse on Whitehead Road. Video from the scene showed flames were spilling out from windows.

Smoke was billowing above the buildings after 6 a.m.

A fire broke out at a warehouse on Whitehead Road in Hamilton Township Thursday morning. CBS News Philadelphia

Chuck Hector, who works at a building across the road, said the fire sparked explosions and jets of flame were shooting up into the air.

"The flames went literally, 100 feet up in the air," Hector said. "There were large embers that were just going up and going on the roofs."

Some embers landed on his business' roof, but he said the damage was minor.

The warehouse belongs to a company that buys out liquidated items, then stores them and resells them.

The building was "packed stem to stern with thousands of different items," Hector said.

We're told currently firefighters are focusing on hot spots and making sure the water tower above isn't damaged.

Usually with fires such as this there are air quality concerns - officials typically warn residents to close all windows and make sure doors are locked to keep out any smoke.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots later Thursday morning. CBS News Philadelphia