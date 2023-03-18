Stream our 6 p.m. newscast on CBS News Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- March Madness tips off Saturday at 6:10 p.m. and we're airing the NCAA Tournament on CBS3. But you can still watch CBS News Philadelphia's 6 p.m. newscast on our stream.

Saturday night games on CBS3 will feature matchups including Princeton vs. Mizzou and Penn State vs Texas Longhorns. Tip-off for Princeton vs. Mizzou is at 6:10 p.m. and Penn State vs. Longhorns is at 7:45 p.m.

So you can watch our 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news on our streaming channel, CBS News Philadelphia.

Once coverage of the college basketball action ends, CBS News Philadelphia at 11 p.m. will air on CBS3 and our streaming platform.

How to watch CBS News Philadelphia on your phone, TV

You can watch the stream in the player above or on the CBS News Philadelphia app.