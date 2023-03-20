NCAA Tournament schedule: dates, times, and channels for Sweet 16 and Elite 8
The madness marches on as the top college teams prepare to tip off the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8 at the NCAA Tournament this weekend.
CBS will be airing four games of the Sweet 16 on Thursday and Friday, and then the final two games of the Elite 8 on Sunday.
Here's the complete schedule, game times, livestream links and TV info for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 this weekend:
2023 March Madness live streams, TV times, schedule (All times Eastern)
Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16)
- No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 6:30 p.m. | TBS
- No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas| 7:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 9 p.m. | TBS
- No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 9:45 p.m. | CBS
Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16)
- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State | 6:30 p.m. | TBS
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton | 9 p.m. | TBS
- No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier | 9:45 p.m. | CBS
Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 p.m. | TBS
Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 2 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 4:55 p.m. | CBS
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.