NCAA penalizes West Chester swimming and diving program

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The West Chester University swimming and diving program is facing penalties for NCAA violations.

The athletics department allegedly maintained control over a local sports club and allowed a member of the staff to coach at that club.

That club included potential swimming and diving recruits.

The program faces two years probation, a $25,000 fine and will not be allowed to recruit for one year. 

First published on December 10, 2022 / 10:11 AM

