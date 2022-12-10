NCAA penalizes West Chester swimming and diving program
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The West Chester University swimming and diving program is facing penalties for NCAA violations.
The athletics department allegedly maintained control over a local sports club and allowed a member of the staff to coach at that club.
That club included potential swimming and diving recruits.
The program faces two years probation, a $25,000 fine and will not be allowed to recruit for one year.
