Nazi flag flying in Philadelphia suburb sparks outrage from community

A report of a swastika flag — the symbol adopted by the Nazi Party in 1920 — being displayed outside of a home in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, has sparked controversy and outrage from the community.

The Whitpain Township's board of supervisors was alerted that someone was flying a Nazi flag outside their home off Blue Bell Pike.

The swastika flag is no longer flying outside the home. The American flag has since replaced it.

CBS News Philadelphia attempted to ask the people who live at the home what motivated them to fly a symbol of hate. A man who answered the door told us to leave.

The township's board of supervisors released a statement saying, in part, "[We are] aware of the recent display of a Nazi flag in the township. We find this demonstration abhorrent, shocking and offensive. We recognize this display is protected free speech under the First Amendment. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

The Darchei Noam, a synagogue in Ambler, has more than 200 families concerned with the bold display of hate.

"Antisemitism, racism, it's been here forever," Darchei Noam president Lynne Krause said, "but the thing that scared me about this is that someone was willing in their neighborhood to put out a Nazi flag because that says something about them. The fact that they felt so at comfort to let people know 'this is what I believe,' so the belief system about this whom white supremacy, Nazi stuff, it's on the rise, and I think it's unfortunate."

Krause said Darchei Noam has to pay for security for every service the synagogue has.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there has been a 30% increase in recorded antisemitic propaganda from 2022 to 2023.

Whitpain Township police said they are aware of the flag.

Adam Rudofker lives in the neighborhood across from the home.

"I don't think he's going to start setting up concentration camps and burning Jews to the stake, so that's why I'm not truly concerned," Rudofker said. "Obviously, I'd wish that guy gets the peace he's looking for, gets the help. It seems he's a little bit off his rocker."

Krause said as of now, they are planning a protest against antisemitism for this weekend.