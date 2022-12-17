National Wreaths Across America Day in Burlington County

BEVERLY, N.J. (CBS) -- Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day. It's an effort to remember, honor and learn about our nation's fallen heroes.

At Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., volunteers placed wreaths at more than 260,000 gravesites.

The day started in 1992 when a wreath company had a surplus and got volunteers to lay them at Arlington National Cemetery.

In our area, a Wreaths Across America event was held at the Beverly National Cemetary in Burlington County.

State Senator Troy Singleton and a group of volunteers helped lay wreaths at the graves of veterans.

Singleton says the enthusiasm behind this event continues to grow each year.