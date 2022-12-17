Watch CBS News
National Wreaths Across America Day in Burlington County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Wreaths Across America Day honors fallen veterans
Wreaths Across America Day honors fallen veterans 00:25

BEVERLY, N.J. (CBS) -- Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day. It's an effort to remember, honor and learn about our nation's fallen heroes.

At Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., volunteers placed wreaths at more than 260,000 gravesites.

The day started in 1992 when a wreath company had a surplus and got volunteers to lay them at Arlington National Cemetery.

In our area, a Wreaths Across America event was held at the Beverly National Cemetary in Burlington County.

State Senator Troy Singleton and a group of volunteers helped lay wreaths at the graves of veterans.

Singleton says the enthusiasm behind this event continues to grow each year.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 6:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

