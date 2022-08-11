National Son's And Daughter's Day Celebrated On August 11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future, so it's only right we celebrate them! August 11 is National Son's and Daughter's Day.

You can celebrate this special day with a family visit to the park, sharing stories and pictures, enjoying a special dinner or just by telling your kids what they mean to you.

Celebrating sons and daughters goes as far back as the 1940s. There is an article from a Missouri newspaper about a child asking why there wasn't a special day to celebrate kids.

Some parents may argue that every day is kids day.