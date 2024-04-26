National Drug Take Back Day | What you need to know to safely dispose of those old medications

Drug Take Back Day - What you need to know Drug Take Back Day - What you need to know 02:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - What is in your medicine cabinet or bathroom drawer right now?

Well, tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day which draws attention to the need to get rid of old meds.

You might be surprised by some of the recommendations, I certainly was, so let's start with this: we're talking about getting rid of anything you don't actively need right now.

Remember, your medicine was intended for you and only you.

"Leaving a whole bunch of medications in your medicine drawer means someone else may have inadvertently taken something and that runs the risk of poisoning others," explained Cleveland Clinic Dr. Neha Vyas.

Dr. Vyas said drugs that help when used properly and in their lifespan can harm over time.

"Expired medications have the potential for becoming more toxic and potentially interfering with other new medicines that you may be taking," she said.

Not to mention expired medications may lose potency and not work as effectively. For example, if you rely on old antibiotics an infection could get worse.

"You create a situation where you might have a superinfection where you might need a stronger more potent antibiotic in the future and that comes with the possibility of other side effects," Dr. Vyas explained.

Now, while it's not recommended to flush old medication due to potentially polluting the water, the Food & Drug Administration says if you can't find a drug take-back location, such as a police station or a pharmacy, flush your medicines but only if they're on the FDA's approved flush list.

You can see that full list here.

Also, if you can't flush them, mix them with an undesirable substance such as used coffee grounds or cat litter, seal them in a plastic bag, and put them in your household garbage.

Besides the obvious of getting rid of expired medications, Dr. Vyas said even prescribed old medications may not be what you need today so talk to your doctor about it, there may be something better available.

Even though tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day it's not just restricted to Saturday. Police stations and pharmacy drug return boxes are usually always available and the best way to do it.

Finally, it's recommended when you do dispose of the old drugs, remove the prescription label to protect your privacy.