National Donut Day 2023: Where to get free treats in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A great philosopher once said, "Donuts, is there anything they can't do?" With Friday being National Donut Day, doughnut shops are celebrating by giving away free pastries.

The first National Doughnut Day was celebrated in 1938 in Chicago. The day honors the Salvation Army women who served the pastry to soldiers during World War I, known as "doughboys."

Here is a roundup of where you can grab a free doughnut in the Philadelphia area.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' says customers can get a free doughnut with any beverage purchase.

"Friends don't let friends miss out on free donuts," Dunkin' chief marketing officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a news release.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain has two offers available for customers: You can either get one free doughnut or a dozen of glazed doughnuts for $2 with any purchase of a dozen of doughnuts. While there are no Krispy Kreme locations in Philadelphia, there are a few in the area.

There's a location in Havertown, at 1305 West Chester Pike. Another in Collingswood, New Jersey, at 1170 Haddon Ave. In Delaware, there's a location at 114 N. Dupont Hwy in New Castle.

Federal Donuts

The Philadelphia doughnut shop will not be giving away free doughnuts but will be bringing back six fan favorites for a limited time: churro, lemon poppy, blueberry vanilla bean, chocolate cookies n cream, cannoli and chocolate sea salt.

The Federal Donut food truck will also be in Marlton Square in Marlton, New Jersey from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.

Federal Donuts' website says it will also have a pop-up at the KOP Tap Room in King of Prussia from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are nine store locations in Philadelphia.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is giving away one free cinnamon sugar doughnut on Friday. Like Krispy Kreme, though, there are no locations in Philadelphia but several in the greater Philadelphia region.

The three locations nearest to Philadelphia are King of Prussia at 201 Main Street, Suite 160; West Chester at 1353 Dilworthtown Crossing; and 101 South Route 73 in Marlton, New Jersey.

You can find the nearest location on Duck Donuts' website.

Mochinut Chinatown

The doughnut shop in Chinatown will be giving away one free churro doughnut with one drink purchase.

Mochinut is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located at 1023 Arch St. in Philadelphia.