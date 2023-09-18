Watch CBS News
National Constitution Center offering free admission on Constitution Day

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The National Constitution Center will offer free admission Monday in observance of Constitution Day, which marks the 236th anniversary of the signing of the document.

The museum will have special programming throughout the day to celebrate.

Among the events is a ceremony that will welcome 50 new citizens.

The National Constitution Center will also be celebrating its newest gallery, The First Amendment, on Monday. The gallery highlights the First Amendment's history and how it impacts the everyday life of an American.

The museum's celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
September 18, 2023

