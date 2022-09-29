Where to get deals on National Coffee Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- How does free coffee sound? Thursday is National Coffee Day and some national chains and local shops are offering deals to celebrate the day.
Dunkin' is offering its rewards members a free medium coffee with any purchase.
Krispy Kreme is giving out free coffee to all guests -- no purchase necessary.
Philadelphia-based Many Hands Coffee at Love Park is giving out free cups of joe for its first 50 in-person customers.
La Colombe is holding a giveaway for National Coffee Day.
Wawa Rewards members can get a free self-serve hot coffee in any size on Thursday.
