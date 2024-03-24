Annual "Cheesesteak Bowl" in Delaware County gives back to 2 local foundations

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County proudly celebrated National Cheesesteak Day the only way they know how on Sunday.

With 10 minutes on the clock and a stack of cheesesteaks beside them, 11 contestants instantly began scarfing down as much as they could.

A crowd inside the Marple Public House in Broomall cheered on the first round of amateur contestants eating for the win.

"I think it was awesome and I think it's also disgusting," said Nick Reynolds, who is the co-owner of Delco Steaks. "People shoving cheesesteaks down their faces is always a sight to be seen."

One by one, contestants went up against a 12-inch roll filled with cheese and 10 ounces of sliced ribeye without onions.

Some came prepared with antacid tablets just in case.

Once the timer hit zero, Rob McGee came out on top after eating three cheesesteaks. He only ate his first one this week while preparing for the competition.

"I'm feeling fine. I haven't eaten all day that's why," said McGee, who's from New York.

Then, it was time for the pros to come in.

Four professional competitive eaters devoured each steak at a shocking rate, using water to soften the roll.

By the end, the reigning champion Dan Kennedy won the title for the fourth time in a row after putting down seven and a half cheesesteaks.

"I think those are around a pound a piece or so, so with the water and stuff I probably ate like 15 pounds," Kennedy said.

The competition also raised funds for two organizations: HEADstrong, which provides resources to families impacted by cancer, and Reynolds' nonprofit.

40 seconds in and Champion Dan Kennedy is one cheesesteak down already pic.twitter.com/rM5fWdEKXI — Delco Steaks (@delco_steaks) March 24, 2024

"It's for my son who passed away 10 months ago yesterday. It's called the Luciano's Light Foundation, where we help families who are grieving and we also help people in times of need," Reynolds said.

And after the eating competition, the community came out here to release balloons in honor of Luciano.

"Just something like this, so small. Letting people come out and enjoy each other's company and enjoy the community," Reynolds said.

The community came out to celebrate a gourmet Philly staple while giving back.

Organizers say on average, this yearly event raises about $1,000. This year, they will be splitting the money between the two foundations.