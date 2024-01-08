Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic's lunar lander on the way to the moon after successful rocket launch

Astrobotic's lunar lander headed to the moon Astrobotic's lunar lander headed to the moon 02:33

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (KDKA) -- The first U.S. moon landing mission in decades blasted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station just after 2:15 a.m. on Monday and part of Pittsburgh is on board!

The United Launch Alliance launched the Vulcan Centaur rocket at 2:18 a.m. and is the first lunar landing mission from the United States since 1972.

Astrobotic's first lunar lander, called Peregrine, is on board and contains a rover named Iris, which was developed by a team at Carnegie Mellon University.

"Today Peregrine Mission One achieved a number of big milestones," said John Thornton, CEO of Astrobotic. "Peregrine powered on, acquired a signal with Earth, and is now moving through space on its way to the Moon. These successes bring us one step closer to seven nations landing on the Moon, six of which have never been to the Moon before."

It will be the first university-developed, student-led rover on the moon.

The overnight mission launch capped off more than a decade of work and two delays of the launch in May and in December.

The lander will deliver science instruments to the moon for international space agencies, NASA, and customers like the university.

It will take at least 30 days for Peregrine to land, which is expected to take place on February 23.

That's when the real work starts for the CMU team.

"We have 20 to 60 hours to take that golden opportunity that we've been given and turn it into something that's hopefully helpful for any other future missions," said Nikolai Stefanov, Mission Control Lead for Iris and 5th year undergraduate student at Carnegie Mellon.

The team will be racing the clock before the battery dies and hope their work will help with future research in space.

When it all comes to an end, they hope the rover will remain on the surface of the moon for the rest of time and are even considering driving it as far away from the lander as possible.

