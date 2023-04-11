Narberth residents say they're blindsided again by EV charging station

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia brought you a story last month about a Narberth homeowner upset after an electric vehicle charging station popped up in front of her home unexpectedly.

The borough removed it but since then several other neighbors reached out to us saying it's happened again.

Blossoming cherry blossoms are a sight these three long-time Narberth homeowners look forward to when they come out of their condo, not an electric vehicle charging station.

"We don't want this sign that looks like Texaco out front," Joann Giangiulio said. "I think it looks commercial and I don't think it belongs in a residential neighborhood."

The same sentiments of another Narberth resident who also complained to CBS News Philadelphia last month after one popped up outside of her home on Merion Avenue.

A common theme is no notice from the borough. And apparently, on both streets, no residents drive electric.

"Most people don't have driveways in Narberth," Giangiulio said. "We're losing two spaces in front of our building to people who only have electric cars."

"I was outraged that they didn't consult with us at all," Mary McCole said. "There was no input."

Some of what they're saying is true.

During Narbeth's last council meeting, members apologized to residents for the lack of communication describing it as growing pains. But Borough Manager Samatha Bryant stood firm saying the sidewalk is the borough's property.

"One point I just want to make clear is that notification is not that we're asking for consent," Bryant said.

Meanwhile in Chester County, over 40 EV charging stations have gone up in public and commercial areas of Phoenixville.

Like Narberth, the borough also has its sights set on residential streets.

"We want to take the pulse of the community that we may be impacting by the things that we do," Phoenixville Borough Manager Jean Krack said. "Whenever we see these opportunities we pick up the phone and figure it can't just be us. It's got to be a partnership."

An approach these residents wish Narberth would have considered.

"You have to prepare for change and we weren't prepared," Loise Ann Furgess-Oler said.

"The unit needs to be moved," Giangiulio said.

Narberth's council hasn't been able to confirm any data on how many of its residents actually own electric cars.

And at this time, the borough has no intention of removing the charging station.