Christmas Eve is huge at Napoleon's Cremepuffery in NJ

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Every Christmas Eve the demand keeps growing for delectable creme puffs sold out of a farmhouse-turned-bakery. It's none other than Napoleon's Cremepuffery in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

Founded by Charlene Napoleon, Napoleon's is now selling tens of thousands of creme puffs each Christmas Eve.

People were packing into this quaint bakery and lined up outside Saturday morning waiting for these coveted Christmas confections. Christmas Eve is even busier with countless orders -- but if you want to skip the rush, these creme puffs are available year round.

Common flavors include vanilla, chocolate and pistachio flavored creme inside the pastry.

Stop in this weekend for your last chance at banana puffs this year! 🍌And while you’re here, it’s a great time to place your pre-order for the holidays. Save some time and skip the line! Posted by Napoleon's Cremepuffery on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

In the winter and holiday season they also have pumpkin filling. They've also served banana and lemon creme puffs and strawberry during the summer.

The carrot cake is also a fan favorite along with the butter cookie bars.

And don't get it twisted, they don't sell Napoleons, that's just Charlene's last name.

Employees tell us they sold 58,000 creme puffs for a recent Christmas and expect to sell even more in 2023. For many families it's a tradition to bring home a dozen or a few dozen to a holiday gathering.

Charlene wasn't available for an in-person interview as she recovers from COVID and a stroke. But she said her staff has been instrumental in keeping things running.

"I have a remarkable staff that you met there that has saved me. Saved me through COVID, saved me through a stroke I had in March," Charlene told CBS News Philadelphia.

Napoleon, a former hairdresser, started selling cream puffs out of an ice cream truck n 1985. Nearly 10 years later after saving up, she bought an old farmhouse that eventually became Napoleon's Cremepuffery.

You can find all of these delicious treats and more at 947 E. Gibbsboro Road in Lindenwold.

A photo hanging in Napoleon's Cremepuffery shows a smiling Charlene at right. Napoleon's Cremepuffery