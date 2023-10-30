Pennsylvania trans woman recognized by Out Magazine as one of their Top 100 Most Impactful, Influential LGBTQ+ people

PA trans woman recognized by Out Magazine for relentless pursuit of justice for trans community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local trans woman is being honored by Out Magazine as one of their Top 100 Most Impactful and Influential LGBTQ+ people this year.

Naiymah Sanchez has made it her mission to support the trans community in Philadelphia.

For the 40-year-old, her work is a reflection of her lived experience.

She's worked for years fighting for the trans community – educating and advocating for trans health care in Philadelphia – along with incarceration reform – helping the city comply with the Prison Rape Elimination Act – a federal law designed to prevent the sexual assault of prisoners.

In 2017 she joined the ACLU Pennsylvania as a trans justice organizer.

I’m truly honored. ❤️✊🏽💐 https://t.co/L4HAs5e2Yr — N A I Y M A H (she/her) (@NaiymahSanchez) October 18, 2023

"[This] just lets me know that the work I am doing is being recognized even though the work we do, we are not doing it to be recognized," Sanchez said. "We are doing it because it is our life. We are trying to save our lives and secure the rights of the community of tomorrow."

Her life – and the lives of 1.6 million trans Americans under attack on a daily basis. Their reality is a political debate heading into the 2024 election, with hundreds -- more than 520 according to HRC and 2023 Anti-Trans Bills Tracker -- of anti-trans bills introduced in state legislatures across the country this year alone.

"For the trans community we've been under attack for forever. As long as I can remember, and I just turned 40," she said.

While her legacy is about the freedoms of future generations, Sanchez's life today is a living testament. And while she says trans lives may be a political debate – their reality is settled.

"I also wanted folks to know we are existing at 40," Sanchez said. "Trans women of color will be here, and we've always been here, but we will exist at 40 and at 50 and at 60 and 70 and at 80."

Her message to the future generations – live your truth.

"Don't allow your oppressions or these oppressive issues to keep you anchored as a victim, but use it as a privilege to elevate and to aspire to be everything that you want to be," she said.