Youth baseball team from Wilmington, Delaware is one win away from Little League World Series

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Some young baseball players from Wilmington are trying to punch their ticket to the Little League World Series.

The Naamans Little League team will play a team from Blair County, Pennsylvania Friday afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship.

The winner will move on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Naamans already beat the Pennsylvania team on Tuesday.

The New Castle County Executive is hosting a watch party at 3 p.m. on Friday at Stanley's Tavern in Wilmington.

Good luck!



First published on August 12, 2022 / 1:34 PM

