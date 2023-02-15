N.J. boardwalk game operator banned 10 years for over-inflated basketballs

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Call it the Jersey Shore inflate-gate.

An owner of multiple games of chance on the Wildwood Boardwalk was banned from the industry for 10 years and fined more than $15,000, after officials said her games were not fair to customers.

Christine Strothers had licenses for basketball and football games along the boardwalk in Wildwood and North Wildwood. In the games, customers can pay a fee and try to make as many baskets as they can, with the chance of winning prizes for how many baskets they make.

When inspectors with the state Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission inspected Strothers' basketball games in summer 2022, they found the balls were over-inflated by almost three times the recommended PSI level.

Authorities say that can affect your chances of winning.

Game operators were warned in August 2021 about the issue of over-inflated basketballs.

"The issue of over-inflated basketballs has been an area of focus recently for the Commission," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a news release.

"The Jersey Shore is one of the biggest draws in the State for families looking for fun and recreation, and we are making sure those families are not being scammed out of their hard-earned money," he added.