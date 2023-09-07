N.J. approves $450 million for school construction funding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gov. Phil Murphy's administration gave the go-ahead on nearly $450 million in funding for school construction projects in New Jersey on Thursday.

It will include about $138.9 million for 62 school districts in the eight counties in the Philadelphia area.

The N.J. Department of Education chose the projects based on need and says the funding will provide 320 HVAC systems, 79 boilers or water heaters, and 211 roofs.

"With schools closing early all over the state this week due to the heat," said N.J. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, "it is clear our educational infrastructure is not only dated and deteriorating but also ill equipped to handle our changing climate."

The Lindenwold School District in Camden County received by far the most funding of any area school at $28.8 million. While the release from the Department of Education did not specify the projects in each district, Lindenwold's website says the district is in the midst of building a new early childhood center to alleviate overcrowding.

The next highest payout locally was for Hamilton Township at $9.8 million.

Of the 62 area districts, 37 received exactly 40% of the cost of their proposed projects. Just seven projects were funded more than 60%.

Camden County districts received the highest percentage of overall funding at more than 61%.

Of the $450 million to be distributed across the state, $350 million will come from a fund established to help pay down existing debt by funding projects outright instead of borrowing more.