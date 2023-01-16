"Mysterious death" under investigation in Delaware County
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) - Police in Delaware County are investigating a mysterious death. Just before midnight on Sunday, a woman was found dead in an Upper Darby alleyway at Church Lane and Greenwood Avenue.
At this time it's not clear how that woman died or how long her body was there.
We're continuing to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.
