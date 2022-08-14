Musikfest in Lehigh Valley shuts down due to safety precautions, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) -- The festival Musikfest in the Lehigh Valley was shut down Saturday night as a safety precaution, Bethlehem police said. Just around 11 p.m. police reported an "isolated incident" that had been placed under control by law enforcement shortly thereafter.

Officials say there is no known continuing threat to the public.

This is an active investigation and no further information were released at this time.

Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information about the incident. The Bethlehem Police Tipline can be reached at 610-997-6660 or email Detective Klingborg at nklingborg@bethlehem-pa.gov.