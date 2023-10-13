The Heartbeat: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) - The heart of any good murder mystery is the reflection of its characters, while the heart of any good performance lies within the interactions between the cast and audience.

And Without a Cue Productions brings both and then a little bit extra! Their performances are created around some of the shows we hold near and dear to our hearts. Just take their latest, Friends-themed, "Murder at the Perk" held in the Starlight Ballroom at Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

This audience was filled with anticipation on the opening night, as they awaited to face their beloved characters live, even if played by actors. Not only did the audience fight for a ticket but the actors themselves fought to secure a role in this cast. It's 'Friends' after all!

These murder mystery performances bring out the fun in people while exercising their inner detective. But, in order to nail the culprit, you need to stay aware throughout the interactions between you and the characters. Between people taking Joey's food and singing along to Smelly Cat, you get lost in the energy and could miss a clue. It's all in good fun!

I loved learning that if you pay close enough attention, you may even catch the same actor playing a different character within

your attending show or even another one that Without a Cue produces!

As stated, "Friends, Murder at the Perk" just launched but "Golden Girls" is coming back! They came in with a bang and audiences all over can't get enough. If you're feeling spirited, there are plenty of seasonal performances to choose from. Check out, "once Bitten, Twice Dead" or "A Bewitching Murder". They are offering 10 current running shows. There is truly something for everyone as they even have Mini Mysteries for kids! They can play a real-life detective in a fun, safe environment.

Without a Cue Productions performs all over the tri-state but never turns down an opportunity to bring the fun wherever you may be! They have grown into a 3-part company providing acts in the form of traveling parties, residences (such as Resorts Casino) and now anchored at The Red Rum Theater in the city.

However, this major production didn't begin at this stature. It was built when Traci Connaughton, founder and owner of Without a Cue Productions, understood the major opportunities that could come to fruition within this tangent of theatrics. So, on her Bucks County apartment living room floor, surrounded by friends, they began writing and eventually performing their own shows. 21 years later, this production company has produced a few hundred shows. Again, she currently offers 10 running shows which include fan-favorites and holiday themes.

One of the greatest attributes of my time there was witnessing the act of improv from the actors as they were thrown a curveball thanks to the audience's participation! Though these shows are fully scripted, anything can happen so quick wit, pivoting, and on the spot engagement is what makes these shows so enjoyable.

For our techy friends, Traci has incorporated the world of technology! These improv-based shows now integrate technology allowing the audience to participate on dual levels. It invites you to interact with the characters by moving around the room, taking selfies, partaking in a scavenger hunt or even a game show!

Traci loves to travel and bring her stories to life wherever she can, but she'll tell you, "Philly is home!" So to join the fun, book your ticket or learn more about their live entertainment venues, in-home murder mysteries, fundraisers and private events, visit the Murder Mystery Dinner Theater website.