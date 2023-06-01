Mt. Airy Learning Tree's Annual Hidden Garden Tours opens backyard to community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A nonprofit in Mt. Airy is finding a new way to fundraise while connecting the community to nature. Janet Thomas has been tending to her garden in Mt. Airy since 1983.

"I like having my hands in the dirt," Thomas said. "I don't really know what a manicure is."

Since then, her green oasis has been the backdrop for family weddings and special moments throughout the years.

"The garden has always been active, but just within the family," Thomas said.

Now, her flourishing backyard will be open to the community on Sunday as part of Mt. Airy Learning Tree's Annual Hidden Garden Tours.

"We've been doing these Garden Tours for 35 years," Mt. Airy Learning Tree Executive Director Janet Gala said.

The self-guided tours are expected to bring 200 to 400 people throughout nine private and public gardens in the area on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What a beautiful day for a shoot at a garden! ⛲️



This is Janet Thomas. Her home garden is part of Mt. Airy Learning Tree’s Hidden Garden Tours this weekend. 🌹🌻



This is all part of a long-standing tradition for the non-profit that helps fund their 750 educational programs. pic.twitter.com/4dIaUmlBJy — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) June 1, 2023

"It's such a generous loving act to be a gardener and then to share what you've created with others," Gala said.

It's a longstanding tradition that helps the nonprofit fund the 750 adult educational programs they provide that range from yoga classes to camping activities.

Gala said this year's fundraising efforts are blooming more than usual with the addition of their Flower Power Gala on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

"This weekend we're going to have a dance party, a fundraising gala with signature cocktails and dancing and raffles," Gala said.

But before the dancing can begin, Thomas will be busy with preparations for her garden.

"Probably a minimum of three hours a day," Thomas said. "The spring I'm here maybe five or six hours."

It's a labor of love that's connecting the community to the beauty around them.

"Neighbors teaching neighbors," Gala said. "That's what we're about. That's what we do."

For more information on tickets, visit here.