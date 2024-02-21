8 students at Richmond School potentially exposed to mpox in Philadelphia: school district

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia said Wednesday that eight students at the Richmond School were potentially exposed to mpox, formerly known as monkeypox.

The district said it was a "low-level exposure" and that it's "very unlikely that people with low-level exposure will develop mpox." The district added the health department notified parents out of an abundance of caution.

If you have a kid who attends the Richmond School on the 2900 block in the city's Port Richmond section and wasn't notified about mpox, the district said there's no exposure risk.

"The school community has taken the necessary precautions to protect students and staff and wish to provide additional resources and information in case you have questions," principal Susan Rozanski wrote in a letter to staff at the Richmond School.

For more information about mpox in Philly, residents can follow updates on the city's website.

The city's health department is asking parents of students who had a "low-level exposure" to monitor their child's symptoms of mpox through Tuesday, Feb. 27.

If your child develops a fever or a new rash, you are urged to call the health department at 215-686-4514.

What is mpox and what are the symptoms?

Mpox is a rare disease that can spread to anyone through close, personal and often skin-to-skin contact, including contact with saliva and mucous, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's less likely, but mpox can spread by touching objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been used by someone with mpox and not disinfected, the CDC says.

The mpox vaccine is also available in Philly for anyone who believes they were exposed.

Mpox symptoms include: