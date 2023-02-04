Extreme cold: Temperatures felt like -107 atop this mountain
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Locally, wind chills dipped to zero in the city and -30 at Mount Pocono overnight Saturday.
But atop another mountain in the Northeast, wind gusts were as high as 120 mph Friday night. That made the wind chill about -107 — yes, more than 100 degrees below zero — at one point.
Mount Washington in New Hampshire is about 6,000 feet high. it's the highest peak In the Northeast U.S.
Everything was caked in ice as the whipping winds swept through. You can see that in the beginning of the video above.
"That's pretty much as bad as it gets out here," Mount Washington Observatory researcher Francis Tarasiewicz told CBS Boston.
At that temperature, frostbite can set in in under a minute, Tarasiewicz said.
During our 9 a.m. newscast, the air temperature at Mount Washington was -36 degrees.
Posts about the mountain were trending on social media platforms. And the observatory said it broke its record low temperature.
With that in mind, the frigid temperatures we saw don't sound so bad. Though it was the coldest air our region has seen since Christmas.
Luckily, we're in for a warmer week next week.
