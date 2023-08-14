Watch CBS News
3 firefighters injured battling 5-alarm fire in Mount Holly; blaze placed under control

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) -- Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a blaze in Mount Holly, N.J. Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. as heavy smoke and flames billowed out of the home on Cherry Street. 

Burlington County officials said the fifth-alarm fire was placed under control just before 7:30 p.m. 

Local officials say all of the home's residents have been accounted for. Three homes on the scene suffered fire damage, but only two of the homes have significant damage. 

The Red Cross New Jersey's Disaster Action Team is currently helping two families -- a total of eight people -- who were impacted by the fire. 

CBS News Philadelphia is working to learn what caused the fire and if there were any more injuries. 

