Motorcyclist dies after police pursuit in Chester County, Pennsylvania
EAST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a police chase near Downingtown in Chester County overnight, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday.
The motorcyclist lost control of his bike when he exited the U.S. Route 30 bypass at a high speed and crashed into a guardrail of Route 113 northbound shortly after 1:30 a.m., state police said.
According to a news release, troopers were pursuing the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said the crash remains under investigation. They have yet to release why they were chasing the motorcyclist.
The biker's identity has not yet been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.