Motorcyclist dead after crash with an SUV in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning in West Philadelphia near the intersection of 52nd and Chestnut Streets.
Investigators say the motorcyclist ran a light and crashed into the SUV. The 30-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
A passenger in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The investigation is active and ongoing with Crash Investigation Division.
