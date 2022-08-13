Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist critically injured in Newark, Delaware State Police investigate

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A motorcyclist in New Castle County, Delaware is fighting for his life after a crash early Saturday, the county's Department of Public Safety announced in a release. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road in Newark at 1:36 a.m.

The 43-year-old man was found to have separated from his motorcycle with injuries to the head and extremity. He was treated for the latter two and possible internal injuries, paramedics say.

The injured man had been transported to Christiana Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. 

The Delaware State Police is investigating the incident.

