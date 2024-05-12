A Mother's Day full of love and laughter in Philadelphia: "I appreciate her"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother's Day is the busiest day of the year for floral shops. Pomelo on Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia was flooded with last-minute orders as shoppers were hoping to put a smile on mom's face with a nice bouquet.
Malik West, who planned to give his mom flowers before they met for brunch, said it was the perfect gift for a woman who means so much to him.
"A lot, A lot. She has definitely helped me through my journey in life," West said. "Helped me become the man I am today. So I appreciate her for everything she's done for me."
And West wasn't the only one who wanted to show their appreciation for Mom.
"It's been a very busy day," said Kaitlin Orner, who is the owner of Pomelo.
Orner said the orders have been nonstop.
"Traditionally, [Mother's Day] is the busiest day for us, and that proved to be true today, too," Orner said.
From the traditional Mother's Day idea to one that was a little unconventional -- a comedy show and brunch for moms was held at City Winery.
It's a day Roxann Hollinger appreciates even more after surviving breast cancer. Hollinger said Mother's Day is a day her family will never take for granted.
"It's a good day, a blessed day. To have my mom here, my daughters here. Spent time with my grandchildren yesterday. It's always special," Hollinger said.