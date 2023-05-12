Florists seeing spike in flower prices ahead of Mother's Day

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) - Mother's Day is almost here and flower shops are working around the clock to fulfill orders. Thousands of orders are coming in at Kremp Florist in Willow Grove right before Mother's Day.

"We're ready to go for a busy weekend," Kremp Florist President, Scott Kremp, said.

The fourth-generation family-owned business is the largest florist in the Philadelphia region.

They're feeling the rise in flower prices following the pandemic.

Kremp says they've seen a 25% increase in flower costs which has led to some changes.

"Maybe instead of a calla lily, it's an alstroemeria. There's things like that that you can do that you can keep a price point into a certain number if you need to," Kremp said.

Take a look inside of this refrigerated room. This is Kremp Florist's cooler, where they keep many orders ahead of Mother's Day before they're ready to be packed up and delivered.

In between all the colorful flowers, one specific type is seeing one of the biggest price hikes.

"The fancier grade flowers, peonies are a good example, they are extremely expensive," Kremp said.

Other flower shops are feeling it too like Pure Design in Fitler Square.

"June is when they're usually the cheapest they're going to be, but those are the ones that fluctuate a lot. Right now, they're 13-14, but they could go up to 18," Jake Vanderlinde of Pure Design said.

Back at Kremp for some customers the prices aren't stopping them.

"For myself, I think I'm willing to pay the money for flowers because it just adds to the effect of just any kind of event that you're having," Gretchen Elfreth, a Hatboro resident said.

"We always have Mother's Day weekend, weddings, proms, and we have to be there for the people that are your customers all year long," Kremp said.

A thoughtful gift with a priceless meaning behind it.