Delaware County woman has her miracle baby at 43 after medical setbacks: "I'm so blessed"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Mother's Day story of beating the odds and a Delaware County woman who finally has what doctors call a miracle baby. She's the baby Jane Bridge has dreamed about for decades.

"She's wonderful and she's perfect," Bridge said. "She's so happy she smiles all the time."

Baby Eve's creation is a journey that spanned nine years.

"There was a lot of tears along the way because I started the fertility journey when I was 35 to freeze my eggs," she said.

Bridge said she knew she couldn't wait for a husband so she decided to have a baby on her own and then she faced a mountain of medical setbacks.

"Seven lung collapses, four surgeries, two miscarriages, one failed transfer," Bridge said. "I thought it might not happen but I thought, I'm not going to give up on this."

Bridge who lives in Newtown Square said most of the issues were related to her endometriosis when tissue from the uterus grows in other places.

"She had these setbacks that no one else had, this is a once-in-your-career person," Dr. Isaac Sasson said.

Mothers’s Day “miracle baby”, a 9 year infertility journey finally ends with baby Eve #cbs3 at 5:43 @shadygrovefertility @cbsphiladelphia Posted by Stephanie Stahl on Thursday, May 9, 2024

Sasson with Shady Grove Fertility said he was thrilled but shocked when Bridge finally had a baby when she was 43.

"This is a miracle this is crazy, I can't believe it happened," Sasson said.

Bridge was finally pregnant with the last of her five eggs which had been frozen after a series of failed attempts with donated eggs and sperm.

"It was incredible and there was a time I didn't think it would be possible," Bridge said.

Stahl: What does Mother's Day mean to you now?

Bridge: For me, it's the journey that I'm so blessed that I was actually able to have her.

The fertility doctors at Shady Grove said more women like Bridge are having babies later in life but that it's important to be proactive and understand that the process is usually filled with lots of highs and lows.

Now with one-year-old Eve, Bridge said her persistence and resilience have delivered the love of her life.

"I think I have a nurturing nature. As a child even, I always wanted to be a mom I always wanted to share that love," Bridge said.