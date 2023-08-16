Mother, son found dead inside Northeast Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A death investigation is underway after police found the bodies of a mother and son in a home in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 200 block of Hickory Road a little after 6 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a strong odor coming from the home.
Officers say they found a 66-year-old woman in the bathroom on the second floor and the woman's 49-year-old son on the staircase. Police say both bodies were badly decomposed.
A gun was recovered and a cause of death hasn't been confirmed at this time.
