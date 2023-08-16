Watch CBS News
Mother, son found dead inside Northeast Philadelphia home: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A death investigation is underway after police found the bodies of a mother and son in a home in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 200 block of Hickory Road a little after 6 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a strong odor coming from the home.

Officers say they found a 66-year-old woman in the bathroom on the second floor and the woman's 49-year-old son on the staircase. Police say both bodies were badly decomposed.

A gun was recovered and a cause of death hasn't been confirmed at this time.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 8:24 PM

