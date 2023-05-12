Mother outraged after son and three others shot in Logan

Mother outraged after 7-year-old son and three others were shot in fatal quadruple shooting in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four students were the victims of a quadruple shooting in the city's Logan neighborhood. A 17-year-old was killed Thursday night, while three others, including a 7-year-old, got hit during the attack.

"I'm distraught and I want answers and I want to find out who hurt my child," said Lakeia Winston, the mother of the 7-year-old victim.

Two days before Mother's Day Winston is hurt and angry after her son, Major, was hit by a stray bullet as he was walking home from this corner store with his older sister after getting some water ice.

"Major was running up the steps and he was screaming. He was like mommy it hurts it hurts and I looked at it and was like Major you got shot and he was like yeah it burns mom," Winston said.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows the seconds before at least 20 shots were sprayed across the block.

Bullets went into cars they pierced this store and hit four students.

"We have a 7-year-old just doing what kids are supposed to be able to do living on this block walking up to the corner store,"

Police say a 15- and 16-year-old were also shot.

And 17-year-old Nazeem Rains died at the hospital after being shot in the head.

According to the Philadelphia School District, 145 public school students have been shot since August with 25 of those have been killed.

Last year at this time 136 students were the victims of gun violence and 20 died.

Parents like Winston are fed up.

"Yes, I'm angry and I'm more angry because I don't know who shot him," Winston said.

Winston is hopeful Major will be released from the hospital this weekend in time for Mother's Day.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that can help lead to an arrest.