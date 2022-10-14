Meet the first Latina woman to become an ordained priest at the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Hispanic Heritage month comes to an end, a pioneer and a priest loved by many as Mother Jessie is not slowing down anytime soon.

The Church of the Crucifixion is a pillar in the heart of South Philly. Come Sunday morning, you never know what to expect behind the angelic doors.

Mother Jessie is the first Latina woman to become an ordained priest within the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia.

On Sunday, parishioners danced as they celebrated her birthday. In turn, she serenaded the group with a mariachi band.

"I used to tell my mom when I was like 5 or 6 years old, one day I'm going to become a nun," Mother Jessie said.

CBS3 first met this humble servant in February. She came to Philadelphia in 1991 after leaving her home in Puerto Rico.

"The Latino community is not used to seeing a woman priest," said. "So when I came in as a priest they were like, who, where did she come from?"

Now, 30 years later this pioneer is still serving.

"Life's most persistent question and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?" Mother Jessie said.

Her intervention work in Kensington caught national attention.

"Now I look back and go wow I have grown so much," Mother Jessie said.

Most recently, Mother Jessie spent some time in Norristown with United To Serve. The grassroot organization provides resources to the Hispanic community.

"Medical assistance like Medicare, Medicaid, lawyers for when they have cases for immigration or family matters and also food," a woman said.

And Mother Jessie isn't slowing down anytime soon. She's helping to open churches all over the world.

"I went to North Carolina in Kanuga and there I did community engagement in Tennessee," Mother Jessie said. "You've got to get to know the people. You have to let the people know who you are as well."

And for Mother Jessie, it starts with a hug.

Now, Mother Jessie is spearheading missionary work to help those in Puerto Rico.